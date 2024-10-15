Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 287 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in American Tower by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,794,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,737,760,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336,501 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of American Tower by 41.8% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,395,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,243,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885,421 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in American Tower by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,991,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,248,812,000 after purchasing an additional 965,938 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc bought a new stake in American Tower during the first quarter worth about $164,300,000. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in American Tower during the first quarter worth about $123,861,000. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $225.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Scotiabank raised their target price on American Tower from $223.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com raised American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded American Tower from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on American Tower from $205.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.21.

Insider Transactions at American Tower

In related news, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 2,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.93, for a total value of $508,020.33. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,873 shares in the company, valued at $7,424,177.89. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 2,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.93, for a total value of $508,020.33. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,873 shares in the company, valued at $7,424,177.89. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven O. Vondran sold 21,537 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $4,953,510.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,223,890. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,723 shares of company stock worth $7,795,397 over the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Tower Stock Performance

American Tower stock opened at $221.89 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $228.48 and a 200-day moving average of $205.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $157.25 and a 1 year high of $243.56. The company has a market capitalization of $103.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.83.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.52). American Tower had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. American Tower’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current year.

American Tower Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. American Tower’s payout ratio is 146.61%.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

