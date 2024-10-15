Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,305 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $201.32 on Tuesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $149.67 and a fifty-two week high of $201.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $193.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

