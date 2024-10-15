Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Trims Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,450 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,042,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,076,685. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,042,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,076,685. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total value of $2,068,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 58,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,010,030.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Stock Up 0.3 %

ORCL stock opened at $176.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $485.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.51, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $99.26 and a twelve month high of $178.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $152.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.28.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 171.38%. The firm had revenue of $13.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ORCL shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. JMP Securities upgraded Oracle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Oracle from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Oracle from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Melius raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.42.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Oracle

Oracle Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.