Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN) Short Interest Update

Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,630,000 shares, a growth of 56.7% from the September 15th total of 1,040,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 540,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cosan

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSAN. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cosan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cosan in the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cosan by 2,736.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 11,495 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Cosan by 187.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 55,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 35,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in Cosan in the fourth quarter valued at about $635,000.

Cosan Stock Performance

Cosan stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.76. The company had a trading volume of 461,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,713. Cosan has a one year low of $8.47 and a one year high of $16.45. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 5.54, a PEG ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.52 and a 200 day moving average of $10.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

About Cosan

Cosan ( NYSE:CSAN ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cosan will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Cosan SA engages in the fuel distribution business. It operates through Raízen, Compass, Moove, Rumo, and Radar segments. The company’s Raízen segment engages in the production, commercialization, origination, and trading of ethanol, bioenergy, renewable sources, and sugar; trading and resale of electricity; and distribution and commercialization of fuels and lubricants.

