Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Shares Bought by Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $524,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CTRA. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its stake in Coterra Energy by 154.9% during the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Coterra Energy by 98.0% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 869.3% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CTRA. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.06.

Coterra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CTRA opened at $24.41 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $18.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.22. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.30 and a 12 month high of $29.89.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). Coterra Energy had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 48.55%.

About Coterra Energy

(Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

Further Reading

