CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) Sets New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $194.21 and last traded at $194.21, with a volume of 2956 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $192.22.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of CRA International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th.

The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.64.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.34. CRA International had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $171.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.87 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that CRA International, Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 27th. CRA International’s payout ratio is 27.45%.

In other news, CEO Paul A. Maleh sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.33, for a total transaction of $1,187,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,212 shares in the company, valued at $25,208,035.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Paul A. Maleh sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.33, for a total value of $1,187,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,208,035.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan D. Yellin sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.26, for a total transaction of $197,825.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,222,331.86. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,695,720. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRAI. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in CRA International in the third quarter valued at approximately $573,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in CRA International in the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CRA International by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in CRA International by 13.6% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of CRA International by 2.5% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRA International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services worldwide. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

