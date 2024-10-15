Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK)

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0225 per share on Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 16th.
Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Stock Up 0.2 %
CIK stock opened at $3.08 on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $3.19.
About Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund
