Critical Analysis: OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) vs. BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF)

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) and OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BancFirst and OptimumBank”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BancFirst $603.82 million 5.85 $212.46 million $6.12 17.51 OptimumBank $33.95 million 1.29 $6.28 million $1.02 4.44

BancFirst has higher revenue and earnings than OptimumBank. OptimumBank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BancFirst, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BancFirst 1 1 0 0 1.50 OptimumBank 0 1 0 0 2.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for BancFirst and OptimumBank, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

BancFirst currently has a consensus price target of $93.50, suggesting a potential downside of 12.73%. OptimumBank has a consensus price target of $5.25, suggesting a potential upside of 15.89%. Given OptimumBank’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe OptimumBank is more favorable than BancFirst.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

51.7% of BancFirst shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.4% of OptimumBank shares are held by institutional investors. 33.9% of BancFirst shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.9% of OptimumBank shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

BancFirst has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OptimumBank has a beta of 0.36, meaning that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares BancFirst and OptimumBank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BancFirst 23.46% 13.89% 1.61% OptimumBank 18.24% 12.66% 1.16%

Summary

BancFirst beats OptimumBank on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through BancFirst Metropolitan Banks, BancFirst Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments. It offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services. The company also provides commercial and agricultural non-real estate loans for working capital, facilities acquisition or expansion, purchase of equipment, and other needs; lending services that include private banking, energy, commercial and residential real estate, and commercial and industrial loans; and loans to finance purchases of consumer goods, such as automobiles, boats, household goods, vacations, and education. In addition, it engages in the investment management and administration of trusts for individuals, corporations, and employee benefit plans, as well as bond trustee and paying agent business for various Oklahoma municipalities and governmental entities; and provision of item processing, research, and other correspondent banking services to financial institutions and governmental units. Further, the company provides insurance agency services; depository and funds transfer, collection, safe deposit box, cash management, and other services. It serves customers in non-metropolitan trade centers and cities in the metropolitan statistical areas of Oklahoma. The company was formerly known as United Community Corporation and changed its name to BancFirst Corporation in November 1988. BancFirst Corporation was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

About OptimumBank

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, and NOW accounts, as well as time deposits, wire transfers, ACH services, and certificates of deposit. The company also offers residential and commercial real estate, multi-family real estate, land and construction loans; commercial loans are generally used for working capital purposes or for acquiring equipment, inventory, and furniture; and consumer loans for various purposes, including purchases of automobiles, recreational vehicles, boats, home improvements, lines of credit, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans. In addition, it provides Visa debit and ATM cards; cash management, notary, and night depository services; and direct deposits, money orders, cashier's checks, domestic collections, and banking by mail, as well as internet banking services. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

