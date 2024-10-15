Critical Contrast: Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) versus KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF)

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Get Free Report) and Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust and Broadstone Net Lease, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KKR Real Estate Finance Trust 0 1 6 0 2.86 Broadstone Net Lease 1 3 2 0 2.17

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust currently has a consensus price target of $12.14, suggesting a potential upside of 2.73%. Broadstone Net Lease has a consensus price target of $18.00, suggesting a potential downside of 1.69%. Given KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe KKR Real Estate Finance Trust is more favorable than Broadstone Net Lease.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Broadstone Net Lease has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares KKR Real Estate Finance Trust and Broadstone Net Lease’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KKR Real Estate Finance Trust 5.88% 9.88% 1.90% Broadstone Net Lease 36.78% 4.86% 2.96%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

70.2% of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.1% of Broadstone Net Lease shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Broadstone Net Lease shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.5%. Broadstone Net Lease pays an annual dividend of $1.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.3%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust pays out -217.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Broadstone Net Lease pays out 120.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares KKR Real Estate Finance Trust and Broadstone Net Lease”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KKR Real Estate Finance Trust $166.66 million 4.92 -$30.85 million ($0.46) -25.70 Broadstone Net Lease $425.82 million 8.10 $155.48 million $0.96 19.07

Broadstone Net Lease has higher revenue and earnings than KKR Real Estate Finance Trust. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Broadstone Net Lease, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Broadstone Net Lease beats KKR Real Estate Finance Trust on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc., a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring transitional senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial real estate loans. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust and would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Broadstone Net Lease

BNL is an industrial-focused, diversified net lease REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. Utilizing an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting, as of September 30, 2023, BNL's diversified portfolio consisted of 800 individual net leased commercial properties with 793 properties located in 44 U.S. states and seven properties located in four Canadian provinces across the industrial, healthcare, restaurant, retail, and office property types.

