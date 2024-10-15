Critical Contrast: CubicFarm Systems (OTCMKTS:CUBXF) vs. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY)

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY – Get Free Report) and CubicFarm Systems (OTCMKTS:CUBXF – Get Free Report) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hyster-Yale Materials Handling 0 1 2 0 2.67 CubicFarm Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling presently has a consensus target price of $87.00, indicating a potential upside of 28.98%. Given Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Hyster-Yale Materials Handling is more favorable than CubicFarm Systems.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hyster-Yale Materials Handling $4.25 billion 0.28 $125.90 million $8.63 7.82 CubicFarm Systems N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has higher revenue and earnings than CubicFarm Systems.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hyster-Yale Materials Handling 4.13% 44.49% 8.40% CubicFarm Systems N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

46.5% of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling shares are held by institutional investors. 33.9% of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling beats CubicFarm Systems on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

Hyster-Yale, Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. The company manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. It markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships. The company also sells aftermarket parts under the Hyster and Yale, as well as UNISOURCE and PREMIER brands to Hyster and Yale dealers for the service of competitor lift trucks. In addition, it produces and distributes attachments, forks, and lift tables under the Bolzoni, Auramo, and Meyer brand names; and designs and produces products in the port equipment and rough terrain forklift markets. Further, the company designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen fuel-cell stacks and engines. It serves light and heavy manufacturers, trucking and automotive companies, rental companies, building materials and paper suppliers, lumber, metal products, warehouses, retailers, food distributors, container handling companies, and U.S. and non-U.S. governmental agencies. The company was formerly known as Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. and changed its name to Hyster-Yale, Inc. in June 2024. Hyster-Yale, Inc. was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

About CubicFarm Systems

CubicFarm Systems Corp., a local chain agricultural technology company, develops and sells food and livestock feed technologies for farmers worldwide. The company offers CubicFarm System and HydroGreen Grow System. Its systems help farmers to produce lettuce, basil, microgreens, nutraceutical ingredients, and animal feed. The company was formerly known as Forty Foot Farms Ltd. and changed its name to CubicFarms Systems Corp. in June 2016. CubicFarms Systems Corp was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Langley, Canada.

