Cronos (CRO) Price Hits $0.0776 on Top Exchanges

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. One Cronos coin can currently be bought for about $0.0776 or 0.00000116 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cronos has a total market capitalization of $2.06 billion and approximately $7.72 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Cronos has traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.45 or 0.00042493 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00007671 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00012056 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00006765 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002200 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00003791 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000570 BTC.

About Cronos

Cronos uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,571,560,696 coins. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official website is cronos.org.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

