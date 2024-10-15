CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Purchased by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,818 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Burney Co. purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,342,000. Doliver Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 223.2% in the 3rd quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 6,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after buying an additional 4,664 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,955,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 429.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 298,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,360,000 after acquiring an additional 242,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 24.3% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CRWD shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Argus cut their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic cut shares of CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $380.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $325.44.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,683 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total transaction of $500,322.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,962 shares in the company, valued at $11,582,623.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,683 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total transaction of $500,322.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,582,623.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.47, for a total transaction of $3,325,119.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 286,472 shares in the company, valued at $85,216,825.84. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,962 shares of company stock worth $27,289,518 over the last three months. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $310.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $75.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 585.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $270.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $308.56. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.17 and a twelve month high of $398.33.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $963.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.27 million. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The company’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Featured Articles

