CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Down 2.1% – Time to Sell?

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 2.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $301.13 and last traded at $303.97. Approximately 1,423,353 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 5,222,851 shares. The stock had previously closed at $310.52.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CRWD shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.44.

The firm has a market cap of $73.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 572.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $270.55 and a 200-day moving average of $308.56.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 4.84%. The business had revenue of $963.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 179,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,563,660. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 179,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,563,660. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total value of $500,322.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,582,623.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 92,962 shares of company stock worth $27,289,518. 4.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 173,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,619,000 after buying an additional 14,609 shares in the last quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 64.2% during the third quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC now owns 4,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 74.0% during the third quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 11.0% during the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 68.0% during the third quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

