Crown Castle (CCI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.72 per share for the quarter. Crown Castle has set its FY24 guidance at $6.91-7.02 EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 17.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Crown Castle to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE CCI opened at $112.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.07 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Crown Castle has a one year low of $84.72 and a one year high of $120.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 229.30%.

In other news, COO Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 10,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.72, for a total transaction of $1,128,784.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,792,172.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CCI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Crown Castle from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on Crown Castle from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Crown Castle from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.67.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

