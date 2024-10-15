CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Receives $20.25 Average Target Price from Brokerages

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.25.

CVBF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of CVB Financial from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of CVB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of CVB Financial from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

CVB Financial stock opened at $19.01 on Thursday. CVB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $14.62 and a fifty-two week high of $21.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.45.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $125.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.86 million. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 29.58%. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that CVB Financial will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. nVerses Capital LLC raised its holdings in CVB Financial by 466.7% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in CVB Financial by 832.8% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CVB Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVB Financial in the third quarter worth $107,000. Institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

