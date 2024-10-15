CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $67.46, but opened at $64.47. CVS Health shares last traded at $64.94, with a volume of 3,267,745 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CVS shares. Barclays upgraded CVS Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. TD Cowen upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.26.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on CVS

CVS Health Trading Down 3.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $81.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $91.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.41 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 12.72%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be given a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 21st. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 46.75%.

Institutional Trading of CVS Health

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 132.9% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 12,936,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $764,023,000 after buying an additional 7,382,931 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in CVS Health by 12.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 37,917,923 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,024,334,000 after acquiring an additional 4,226,225 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in CVS Health by 8.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 43,776,874 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,491,643,000 after acquiring an additional 3,232,172 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in CVS Health by 402.5% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,005,677 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $118,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606,500 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new position in CVS Health during the first quarter worth $110,816,000. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CVS Health

(Get Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.