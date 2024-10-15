CX Institutional Acquires 47,017 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 731.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,444 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,017 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in RTX were worth $6,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Briaud Financial Planning Inc boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 64.1% in the second quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of RTX during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of RTX during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Fairman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD bought a new position in shares of RTX in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of RTX from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Melius Research raised their price target on RTX from $490.00 to $493.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $134.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of RTX from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RTX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.50.

Insider Activity at RTX

In other RTX news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 6,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total transaction of $773,597.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other RTX news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 6,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total transaction of $773,597.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 4,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $482,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,509 shares in the company, valued at $10,090,026. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 178,333 shares of company stock worth $20,861,880 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RTX Price Performance

Shares of RTX stock opened at $124.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $165.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $120.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.77. RTX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.48 and a fifty-two week high of $125.93.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The business had revenue of $19.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.82%.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

