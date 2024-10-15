CX Institutional Buys 12,828 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

CX Institutional raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 192,614 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,828 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional owned about 0.07% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $16,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WestEnd Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ SHY opened at $82.50 on Tuesday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $80.67 and a 52 week high of $83.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.98.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.2883 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.