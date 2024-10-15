CX Institutional Buys 24,927 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 165.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 39,995 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,927 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $9,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 9.5% during the third quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in Union Pacific by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 3,459 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Union Pacific by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,473 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elk River Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,537 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,062,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of UNP opened at $245.27 on Tuesday. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $199.97 and a 12-month high of $258.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $149.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $245.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $238.55.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 42.62%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,552 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.59, for a total transaction of $875,887.68. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 64,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,014,787.55. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on UNP. Loop Capital cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $276.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $273.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $254.00 to $247.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.25.

Read Our Latest Report on UNP

About Union Pacific

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.