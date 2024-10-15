CX Institutional Has $19.45 Million Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

CX Institutional lowered its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 249,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,754 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of CX Institutional’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. CX Institutional’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $19,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 58,621,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,350,865,000 after buying an additional 270,565 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,878,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,824,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,859 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,769,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,525,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,043 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 32,212,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,339,952,000 after purchasing an additional 768,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,746,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,160,817,000 after purchasing an additional 362,644 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $76.85 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.42. The stock has a market cap of $120.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

