CX Institutional Has $5.29 Million Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

CX Institutional cut its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 6.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 81,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,396 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $5,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DFAS. Williams Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 6,189.8% during the second quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 11,601,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,279,000 after acquiring an additional 11,416,588 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,340,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,364,000 after acquiring an additional 614,982 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 14.0% during the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 2,703,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,544,000 after acquiring an additional 331,784 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,157,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,527,000 after acquiring an additional 53,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 55.8% during the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,818,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,230,000 after acquiring an additional 650,896 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF stock opened at $65.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.03 and its 200-day moving average is $61.60. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $48.66 and a one year high of $66.46.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.