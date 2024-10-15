CX Institutional Has $5.78 Million Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

CX Institutional cut its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 84.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,633 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $5,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 40,514.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,542,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,878,000 after purchasing an additional 5,528,660 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $270,138,000. Axiom Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 7,251,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,696,912,000 after purchasing an additional 614,652 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 114.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,036,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,673,000 after purchasing an additional 552,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $181,622,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

VUG stock opened at $392.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $373.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $362.79. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $260.65 and a fifty-two week high of $393.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

