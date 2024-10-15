CX Institutional Raises Stock Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 309,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,079 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 1.3% of CX Institutional’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. CX Institutional’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $30,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,810.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 32,622,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,994,131,000 after purchasing an additional 31,502,110 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 49.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,599,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,854,459,000 after buying an additional 6,457,638 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,418,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,506,846,000 after buying an additional 814,240 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.9% in the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,406,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $771,520,000 after buying an additional 1,511,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,891,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $448,976,000 after acquiring an additional 359,489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

TLT stock opened at $93.77 on Tuesday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $82.42 and a 1 year high of $101.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.23 billion, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.91.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.3128 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

