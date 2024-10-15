CX Institutional Reduces Holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA)

CX Institutional cut its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 171,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,534 shares during the period. CX Institutional owned about 1.35% of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF worth $13,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,779,000. Eagle Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 1,196.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 96,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,195,000 after acquiring an additional 88,837 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 144.6% in the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 101,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,746,000 after purchasing an additional 60,180 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 446,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,848,000 after purchasing an additional 37,810 shares during the period. Finally, ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 113,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,615,000 after purchasing an additional 24,210 shares during the period.

SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA QEFA opened at $79.58 on Tuesday. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF has a one year low of $64.31 and a one year high of $81.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.76.

SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF Company Profile

The SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (QEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Factor Mix A-Series (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of securities from developed markets in Europe, Australia and the Far East. The index equal-weights 3 subindexes: value, minimum volatility and quality.

