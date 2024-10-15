CX Institutional Reduces Position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK)

CX Institutional reduced its stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 404,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,225 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF were worth $15,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,188,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 50.2% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 171,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,068,000 after buying an additional 57,182 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 49.2% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 20,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 6,819 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 67.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 274,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,003,000 after acquiring an additional 110,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 43.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 82,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,014,000 after acquiring an additional 25,180 shares during the last quarter.

Get Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF alerts:

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BLOK opened at $39.77 on Tuesday. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.40 and a fifty-two week high of $40.50. The company has a market capitalization of $807.33 million, a PE ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.92.

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Profile

The Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (BLOK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed portfolio mainly consisting of global equities focusing on blockchain technology. BLOK was launched on Jan 16, 2018 and is managed by Amplify.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.