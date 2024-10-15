CX Institutional Takes $11.24 Million Position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 208,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $11,236,000. CX Institutional owned 0.24% of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 7,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 23,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 6,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $715,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the second quarter worth $395,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWT opened at $55.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.88. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a twelve month low of $42.13 and a twelve month high of $57.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.96.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

