CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Position Raised by Swedbank AB

Swedbank AB increased its position in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 457,899 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,799 shares during the period. Swedbank AB owned 1.08% of CyberArk Software worth $133,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in CyberArk Software in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in CyberArk Software in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in CyberArk Software in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CyberArk Software in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its position in CyberArk Software by 42.2% in the second quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

CyberArk Software Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ CYBR traded up $0.31 on Tuesday, hitting $294.78. 155,871 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 523,962. The company has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a PE ratio of -460.11 and a beta of 1.12. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 12 month low of $154.76 and a 12 month high of $299.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $277.03 and a 200-day moving average of $260.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $224.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.06 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%. CyberArk Software’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.58) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CYBR. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $297.84.

Get Our Latest Report on CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.