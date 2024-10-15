DATA Communications Management (TSE:DCM) Stock Price Up 0.8% – Here’s What Happened

Posted by on Oct 15th, 2024

DATA Communications Management Corp. (TSE:DCMGet Free Report)’s share price rose 0.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$2.66 and last traded at C$2.65. Approximately 19,507 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 44,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.63.

DATA Communications Management Stock Up 0.8 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.88. The stock has a market capitalization of C$146.57 million, a P/E ratio of -26.50 and a beta of 3.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 596.50.

DATA Communications Management (TSE:DCMGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.05. DATA Communications Management had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 11.59%. The company had revenue of C$125.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$134.85 million.

About DATA Communications Management

(Get Free Report)

DATA Communications Management Corp. provides solution to solve complex marketing and communication workflows primarily in the United States and Canada. It offers DCMFlex for workflow management; digital asset management software; PRSNL, an end-to-end solution for creating personalized videos; OptiChanl helps you automate complex location-based brick and mortar advertising, including retail marketing and visual merchandising; MKTGFLO supports end-to-end creation, planning and execution of multichannel marketing; digital signage; and print and communication management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DATA Communications Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DATA Communications Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.