DATA Communications Management (TSE:DCM) Stock Price Up 0.8% – Here’s What Happened

DATA Communications Management Corp. (TSE:DCM – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$2.66 and last traded at C$2.65. Approximately 19,507 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 44,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.63.

DATA Communications Management Stock Up 0.8 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.88. The stock has a market capitalization of C$146.57 million, a P/E ratio of -26.50 and a beta of 3.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 596.50.

DATA Communications Management (TSE:DCM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.05. DATA Communications Management had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 11.59%. The company had revenue of C$125.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$134.85 million.

About DATA Communications Management

DATA Communications Management Corp. provides solution to solve complex marketing and communication workflows primarily in the United States and Canada. It offers DCMFlex for workflow management; digital asset management software; PRSNL, an end-to-end solution for creating personalized videos; OptiChanl helps you automate complex location-based brick and mortar advertising, including retail marketing and visual merchandising; MKTGFLO supports end-to-end creation, planning and execution of multichannel marketing; digital signage; and print and communication management.

