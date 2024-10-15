Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Trading 3.6% Higher – Still a Buy?

Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) rose 3.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $35.79 and last traded at $35.19. Approximately 83,993 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 1,251,776 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.96.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PLAY shares. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $63.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.57.

The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 2.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The restaurant operator reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $557.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.65 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 51.75% and a net margin of 5.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, CEO Christopher Daniel Morris acquired 14,912 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.67 per share, with a total value of $502,087.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,823,128.49. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 80.1% in the 3rd quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 9,246 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 4,111 shares during the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Sea Cliff Partners Management LP lifted its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 90.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sea Cliff Partners Management LP now owns 515,043 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,504,000 after buying an additional 245,043 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 219,015 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,719,000 after acquiring an additional 77,916 shares during the period. 91.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

