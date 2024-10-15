DeepOnion (ONION) Price Reaches $0.0523 on Top Exchanges

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 15th. DeepOnion has a total market capitalization of $696,876.44 and approximately $2.13 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DeepOnion has traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for about $0.0523 or 0.00000080 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DeepOnion alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.35 or 0.00067858 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00019268 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00006851 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001524 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 733.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000095 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 29% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000021 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26,142.54 or 0.39997372 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

DeepOnion (ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @thedeeponion and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.

[Telegram](https://t.me/GetDeepOnion)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/tV8fN3FM97)[Facebook](https://www.facebook.com/deeponionx/)[YouTube](https://www.youtube.com/DeepOnionOfficial)”

DeepOnion Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeepOnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepOnion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.