Degen (DEGEN) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $113.51 Million

Degen (DEGEN) traded 21.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. Over the last seven days, Degen has traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Degen token can now be purchased for about $0.0091 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Degen has a total market cap of $113.51 million and $28.40 million worth of Degen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Degen Token Profile

Degen’s total supply is 36,965,935,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,481,637,551 tokens. The official website for Degen is www.degen.tips. Degen’s official message board is warpcast.com/~/channel/degen. Degen’s official Twitter account is @degentokenbase.

Buying and Selling Degen

According to CryptoCompare, “Degen (DEGEN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Base platform. Degen has a current supply of 36,965,935,954 with 14,179,608,879 in circulation. The last known price of Degen is 0.01120494 USD and is up 7.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 139 active market(s) with $36,471,868.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.degen.tips/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Degen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Degen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Degen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

