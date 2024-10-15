Destra Network (DSYNC) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $174.55 Million

Destra Network (DSYNC) traded 15.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 15th. One Destra Network token can currently be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000283 BTC on major exchanges. Destra Network has a market cap of $174.55 million and $2.25 million worth of Destra Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Destra Network has traded up 16.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Destra Network

Destra Network was first traded on March 9th, 2024. Destra Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 938,673,423 tokens. Destra Network’s official website is www.destra.network. Destra Network’s official Twitter account is @destranetwork.

Buying and Selling Destra Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Destra Network (DSYNC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Destra Network has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 967,605,332.1870916 in circulation. The last known price of Destra Network is 0.193549 USD and is up 21.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $2,230,374.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.destra.network/.”

