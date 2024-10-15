Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the September 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Deswell Industries Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ DSWL opened at $2.55 on Tuesday. Deswell Industries has a 1-year low of $2.12 and a 1-year high of $2.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.41.
About Deswell Industries
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Deswell Industries
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Whirlpool’s High Dividend Yield Is Too Good to Pass Up
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Holiday Spending Boom Ahead: 3 BNPL Stocks Poised for Gains
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Boeing: A Perfect Storm of Trouble Is a Loaded Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Deswell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deswell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.