Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the September 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Deswell Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DSWL opened at $2.55 on Tuesday. Deswell Industries has a 1-year low of $2.12 and a 1-year high of $2.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.41.

Get Deswell Industries alerts:

About Deswell Industries

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Deswell Industries, Inc manufactures and sells injection-molded plastic parts and components, electronic products and subassemblies, and metallic molds and accessory parts for original equipment manufacturers and contract manufacturers in China, the United States, Europe, Hong Kong, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally.

Receive News & Ratings for Deswell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deswell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.