Deterra Royalties Limited (OTCMKTS:DETRF) Short Interest Update

Deterra Royalties Limited (OTCMKTS:DETRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 103,100 shares, a decrease of 15.8% from the September 15th total of 122,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.1 days.
Deterra Royalties Stock Performance
Shares of DETRF remained flat at C$2.50 during trading hours on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.60 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.89. Deterra Royalties has a 1 year low of C$2.28 and a 1 year high of C$3.82.
Deterra Royalties Company Profile
