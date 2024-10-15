Deterra Royalties Limited (OTCMKTS:DETRF) Short Interest Update

Deterra Royalties Limited (OTCMKTS:DETRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 103,100 shares, a decrease of 15.8% from the September 15th total of 122,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.1 days.

Deterra Royalties Stock Performance

Shares of DETRF remained flat at C$2.50 during trading hours on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.60 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.89. Deterra Royalties has a 1 year low of C$2.28 and a 1 year high of C$3.82.

Deterra Royalties Company Profile

Deterra Royalties Limited operates as a royalty investment company in Australia. The company is also involved in the management and growth of a portfolio of royalty assets across bulk commodities, base, and battery metals. It holds interest in a portfolio of six royalties over the Mining Area C, Yoongarillup/Yalyalup, Wonnerup, Eneabba, and St Ives.

