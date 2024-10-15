Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Purchased by Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 17.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,966 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,099 shares during the period. Devon Energy makes up about 0.9% of Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DVN. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at $30,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. PSI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DVN shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 2nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Devon Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Devon Energy from $64.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.58.

Devon Energy Price Performance

DVN traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.54. 3,041,502 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,257,900. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $37.76 and a 1-year high of $55.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.25 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.53.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 29.14% and a net margin of 22.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 16.79%.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Further Reading

