DigiByte (DGB) 24-Hour Volume Tops $2.31 Million

DigiByte (DGB) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 15th. One DigiByte coin can now be purchased for $0.0068 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DigiByte has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar. DigiByte has a total market cap of $117.09 million and approximately $2.31 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DigiByte alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66,953.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $356.32 or 0.00532183 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00009174 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $68.76 or 0.00102693 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.33 or 0.00028864 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.56 or 0.00230846 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.67 or 0.00029383 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.63 or 0.00074128 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About DigiByte

DGB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 17,307,725,672 coins. The official website for DigiByte is digibyte.org. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. DigiByte’s official message board is dgbforum.com. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

DigiByte Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DigiByte (DGB) is an open-source blockchain and asset creation platform, initiated as a fork of Bitcoin in October 2013. It uses five different algorithms to enhance security and comprises three layers: a smart contract “App Store,” a public ledger, and the core protocol with nodes for transaction relay. DigiByte differentiates itself from Bitcoin by diversifying security, speed, and capacity. It employs five separate algorithms to bolster security and prevent ASIC miners from gaining excessive control. DigiByte also introduced DigiAssets, a platform for launching digital assets, decentralized applications (DApps), and smart contracts, with DGB as its native token. Governance structures within DigiByte operate on a voluntary basis, emphasizing the principle that the network should remain open source and publicly accessible. Jared Tate, also known as “DigiMan,” is the creator of DigiByte.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigiByte should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigiByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DigiByte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigiByte and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.