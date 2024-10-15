DigiByte (DGB) Trading Down 0.3% Over Last 7 Days

DigiByte (DGB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 15th. One DigiByte coin can now be purchased for about $0.0067 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. DigiByte has a market cap of $116.76 million and approximately $2.24 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DigiByte has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $65,438.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $361.51 or 0.00552446 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00009401 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.50 or 0.00101626 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.09 or 0.00236996 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.03 or 0.00029083 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.56 or 0.00029890 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.54 or 0.00074171 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About DigiByte

DigiByte (DGB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 17,307,214,289 coins. The official website for DigiByte is digibyte.org. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DigiByte is dgbforum.com.

DigiByte Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DigiByte (DGB) is an open-source blockchain and asset creation platform, initiated as a fork of Bitcoin in October 2013. It uses five different algorithms to enhance security and comprises three layers: a smart contract “App Store,” a public ledger, and the core protocol with nodes for transaction relay. DigiByte differentiates itself from Bitcoin by diversifying security, speed, and capacity. It employs five separate algorithms to bolster security and prevent ASIC miners from gaining excessive control. DigiByte also introduced DigiAssets, a platform for launching digital assets, decentralized applications (DApps), and smart contracts, with DGB as its native token. Governance structures within DigiByte operate on a voluntary basis, emphasizing the principle that the network should remain open source and publicly accessible. Jared Tate, also known as “DigiMan,” is the creator of DigiByte.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigiByte should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigiByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

