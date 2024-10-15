Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF) Shares Bought by Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC

Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,710 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 931 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF makes up approximately 0.3% of Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 39.6% in the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $102,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp raised its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 12.4% in the first quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $121,000.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

DFCF opened at $42.64 on Tuesday. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $39.48 and a one year high of $43.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.09.

About Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

