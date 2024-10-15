Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR) Shares Bought by Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC

Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Free Report) by 24.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,884 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,418 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF makes up 1.1% of Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF worth $1,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 147.1% in the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 95,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 56,743 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 298.5% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 69,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 52,027 shares during the last quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,878,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,516,000 after buying an additional 135,246 shares during the period. Finally, Fidato Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Fidato Wealth LLC now owns 370,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,288,000 after buying an additional 8,438 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional US Real Estate ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Price Performance

DFAR opened at $25.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.99. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $18.31 and a 12 month high of $26.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.99.

About Dimensional US Real Estate ETF

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.