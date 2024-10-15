Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) Shares Purchased by Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC

Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 377,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the quarter. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for 6.8% of Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $9,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DFAX. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

DFAX stock opened at $26.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.82. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $21.39 and a 12 month high of $27.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.82.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

