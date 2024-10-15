Diploma PLC (OTCMKTS:DPLMF) Short Interest Update

Diploma PLC (OTCMKTS:DPLMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, a growth of 51.2% from the September 15th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 183.0 days.

Diploma Stock Performance

DPLMF stock remained flat at $59.46 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.95. Diploma has a 12 month low of $59.46 and a 12 month high of $59.46.

About Diploma

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three business sectors: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies technology-enabled products used in surgical procedures in operating theatres and endoscopy; testing equipment and services for clinical laboratories; and bio-pharma, food safety and testing, and other research-oriented products.

