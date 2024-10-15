Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $141.70, but opened at $145.00. Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $144.19, with a volume of 181,127 shares changing hands.
Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares Stock Up 3.0 %
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.93.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $1,149,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 134.9% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 12,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 7,078 shares in the last quarter. Edge Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the first quarter valued at about $438,000. Finally, Capital CS Group LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $374,000. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares
Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Goldman Sachs Earnings Reveal Market Moves Investors Can’t Ignore
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- AMD Gains Momentum With AI: Can It Beat Expectations?
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Lithium Grab: 2 Lithium Stocks That Could Be Takeover Targets
Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.