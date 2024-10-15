Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $141.70, but opened at $145.00. Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $144.19, with a volume of 181,127 shares changing hands.

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares Stock Up 3.0 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.93.

Get Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $1,149,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 134.9% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 12,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 7,078 shares in the last quarter. Edge Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the first quarter valued at about $438,000. Finally, Capital CS Group LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $374,000. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.