Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT) Shares Purchased by Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT – Free Report) by 40.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,409 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares were worth $589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $856,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,193,000.

Shares of NUGT stock opened at $50.34 on Tuesday. Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares has a 12-month low of $23.15 and a 12-month high of $55.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.09. The company has a market capitalization of $737.48 million, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.57.

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares Profile

The Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NUGT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE Arca Gold Miners (NTR) index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of global gold and silver mining firms. NUGT was launched on Dec 8, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

