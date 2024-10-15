Discover Financial Services (DFS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.40 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $6.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $3.00. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Discover Financial Services to post $13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

DFS opened at $147.31 on Tuesday. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $79.04 and a fifty-two week high of $147.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $135.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.52. The company has a market capitalization of $36.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.93%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DFS shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.88.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

