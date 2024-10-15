Discovery Limited (OTCMKTS:DCYHF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Discovery Limited (OTCMKTS:DCYHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the September 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Discovery Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS DCYHF remained flat at $7.00 during mid-day trading on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.02. Discovery has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $7.00.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery Limited provides various insurance products and services primarily in South Africa and the United Kingdom. It operates through Health South Africa, Life South Africa, Invest South Africa, Vitality South Africa, Insure South Africa, Bank South Africa, Health United Kingdom, Life United Kingdom, and All Other segments.

