Dividend 15 Split (TSE:DFN) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Dividend 15 Split Corp. (TSE:DFN – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$6.20 and last traded at C$6.20, with a volume of 38169 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.19.

Dividend 15 Split Trading Down 0.2 %

The company has a market cap of C$762.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.51 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.33, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Get Dividend 15 Split alerts:

Dividend 15 Split Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 19.42%. Dividend 15 Split’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.19%.

Dividend 15 Split Company Profile

Dividend 15 Split Corp. is a close ended equity mutual fund launched by Quadravest Inc The fund is managed by Quadravest Capital Management. It invests in public equity markets of Canada. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P TSX 60 Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dividend 15 Split Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dividend 15 Split and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.