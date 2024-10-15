Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Price Target Increased to C$147.00 by Analysts at Desjardins

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by analysts at Desjardins from C$143.00 to C$147.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.24% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DOL. TD Securities raised Dollarama from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$150.00 to C$154.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$125.00 to C$136.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Dollarama from C$138.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Cfra raised Dollarama from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$130.00 to C$155.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Dollarama from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$136.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollarama currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$139.55.

Dollarama Stock Performance

Dollarama stock traded up C$1.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$145.20. The stock had a trading volume of 258,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,158. The firm has a market capitalization of C$40.91 billion, a PE ratio of 37.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 391.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$134.32 and its 200 day moving average price is C$125.77. Dollarama has a 12 month low of C$89.93 and a 12 month high of C$145.33.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 11th. The company reported C$1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.96 by C$0.06. Dollarama had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 156.46%. The firm had revenue of C$1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.57 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Dollarama will post 5.296851 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Mark Di Pesa sold 530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$143.47, for a total value of C$76,039.10. In other Dollarama news, Senior Officer Mark Di Pesa sold 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$143.47, for a total transaction of C$76,039.10. Also, Director John Huw Thomas sold 2,000 shares of Dollarama stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$137.73, for a total transaction of C$275,450.00. Insiders sold 7,697 shares of company stock valued at $1,049,979 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Dollarama Company Profile

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

