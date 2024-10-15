Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $41.96, but opened at $43.44. Doximity shares last traded at $43.48, with a volume of 305,661 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DOCS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Doximity from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Doximity from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Doximity from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Doximity from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised Doximity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.83.

Doximity Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.24 and its 200-day moving average is $30.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.26, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.29.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. Doximity had a net margin of 32.53% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The business had revenue of $126.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.88 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Doximity

In other news, Director Watkin Phoebe L. Yang sold 1,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.22, for a total transaction of $54,746.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $346,231.18. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Watkin Phoebe L. Yang sold 1,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.22, for a total transaction of $54,746.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,231.18. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anna Bryson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 309,627 shares in the company, valued at $10,836,945. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,451 shares of company stock valued at $1,201,018. 39.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Doximity

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOCS. Apella Capital LLC boosted its stake in Doximity by 19.4% during the first quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 46,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 7,626 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Doximity by 6.0% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 24,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in Doximity during the first quarter worth about $323,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Doximity during the first quarter worth about $583,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Doximity by 6.0% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Doximity Company Profile

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

