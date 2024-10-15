Dwight A. Merriman Sells 1,000 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.97, for a total transaction of $272,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,130,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $308,457,737.82. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

MongoDB Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of MongoDB stock traded down $4.48 on Tuesday, reaching $284.66. The company had a trading volume of 679,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,448,085. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $266.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $286.66. The firm has a market cap of $20.88 billion, a PE ratio of -102.90 and a beta of 1.15. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52-week low of $212.74 and a 52-week high of $509.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 5.03.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $478.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.03 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 12.08% and a negative return on equity of 15.06%. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.63) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning increased its stake in MongoDB by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,709,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in MongoDB during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $736,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new stake in MongoDB during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $255,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in MongoDB by 253.2% during the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in MongoDB by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a report on Friday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Tigress Financial dropped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $337.96.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

