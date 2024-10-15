Dwight A. Merriman Sells 1,000 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.97, for a total transaction of $272,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,130,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $308,457,737.82. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
MongoDB Trading Down 1.5 %
Shares of MongoDB stock traded down $4.48 on Tuesday, reaching $284.66. The company had a trading volume of 679,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,448,085. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $266.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $286.66. The firm has a market cap of $20.88 billion, a PE ratio of -102.90 and a beta of 1.15. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52-week low of $212.74 and a 52-week high of $509.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 5.03.
MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $478.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.03 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 12.08% and a negative return on equity of 15.06%. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.63) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
MDB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a report on Friday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Tigress Financial dropped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $337.96.
MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.
