Dwight A. Merriman Sells 1,385 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.82, for a total value of $398,630.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,634,112.66. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

MongoDB Stock Down 1.5 %

MDB traded down $4.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $284.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 679,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,448,085. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $266.49 and its 200-day moving average is $286.66. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1 year low of $212.74 and a 1 year high of $509.62. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.90 and a beta of 1.15.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $478.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.03 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 12.08% and a negative return on equity of 15.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.63) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the second quarter worth $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 155.1% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its position in MongoDB by 682.4% in the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 2,580.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on MongoDB from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Friday, August 30th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on MongoDB from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on MongoDB from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.96.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

